Osinbajo, Ooni of Ife meet in Aso Rock

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA—-VICE President Yemi Osinbajo on Friday met behind closed doors with Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi.

The meeting lasted for about forty-five minutes at the Vice President’s office in the State House.

Ooni who came alone and went straight to the Vice President’s office did not speak to State House correspondents that had waited to know the agenda of the meeting when he came out.

Recall that he paid similar visit to President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday.

While fielding questions from State House correspondents after meeting with President Buhari, he said that he was at the Villa over rising insecurity in the South West region of the country.

Though, he said that the Yorubas don’t want war, they needed reinforcement from the security apparatus in the bid to defend themselves.

He had also said that their forest had been infiltrated by wrong elements and that there was need for more federal might in the area in order to flush out the trouble makers and sustain peace.

Vanguard