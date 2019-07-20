Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Saturday met with two royal fathers in Ogun state in a bid to ensure the safety of live and property as well as fashion modalities for lasting peace in the country.

At the palace of the Akarigbo of Remoland, Oba Babatunde Adewale Ajayi, Prof. Osinbajo assured Nigerians of President Muhammadu Buhari’s resolve to improve the security situation across the country.

At the meeting which had Governor Dapo Abiodun in attendance, the Vice President assured Nigerians that engagements will be held across the country to ensure that Nigeria is peaceful.

Speaking briefly to newsmen after meeting with the Akarigbo, he explained that the security concerns in Nigeria are top priority for the government and engagement with stakeholders is important to finding a lasting solution.

“As you know there are many significant security concerns all over the country and of course there are concerns also in the South West, so I’m here on the instruction of Mr President to consult with Kabiyesi, the Akarigbo of Remoland, Governor Dapo Abiodun and other stakeholders on what could be done to beef up security and also generally to improve the security architecture.

Explaining why he met with the Akarigbo, he said, “Of course you know that Kabiyesi is not just the traditional ruler here but also a very important part of the government, so that is why we here to talk to him and to agree on a few modalities for beefing of security and for ensuring that we are fully conscious of what is going on around us and also to be sure that peace and security reigns here and across the country.

Asked what his advice to Nigerians are, he said, “I think the most important thing is for all of us to realize that we are one country and we all have to work together to ensure that our country is peaceful, secure and happy for all of us.

“This country has the potential to give us everything we can desire and everything that we need. There are many amongst us who may want to cause instability and difficulty as well but we are very confident, God helping us, that if we work together as a country and as a nation we will be able to overcome all our problems, and then set our country on the path of peace and prosperity.”

The Vice President is now meeting the Awujale of the Ijebu, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona for more consultations on security issues.

He is accompanied by Deputy Chief of Staff, Mr. Ade Ipaye, Senator Babafemi Ojudu, Special Adviser on Political Matters as well as other aides.

