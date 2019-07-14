Osinbajo commissions Riverine Roads, Housing Estate in Delta

By Jimitota Onoyume & Festus Ahon, ASABA

VICE President Yemi Osinbajo, Friday, commissioned the 20.29 km Obotobo 1- Obotobo 11 – Sokebolou – Yokri Road in Ogulagha Kingdom, Burutu local government area and the Main Axial Road at Okerenkoko in Warri South West Local Government Area, Delta State.

The Vice President also commissioned a Housing Estate comprising of 650 Homes at Issele-Azagba, Aniocha North Local Government Area of the State.

The Housing Estate has 192 units of one bedroom terrace bungalow, 230 units of two bedrooms terrace bungalow and 228 units of three bedrooms.

Osinbajo who arrived Asaba International Airport at about 5 pm after commissioning the roads, paid a courtesy call on the Asagba of Asaba before unveiling the housing estate which was built by the Federal government through the family homes social housing initiative.

Recall that Governor Okowa’s administration had also, undertaken the paving of five Burutu Township roads, construction of Rigid Concrete Pavement Road at Obitobon-Elolo-Ajaokurogbo-Orubu, Ogidigben, construction of Access Road to Nigeria Maritime University Okerenkoko (Kurutie Campus), construction of Oporoza Palace Road in Gbaramatu Kingdom, all in Warri South West Local Government Area, as well as the Construction of Ogulagha/Youbebe/Biniebiama Road, in Burutu Local Government Area. As at May 2019, the administration had embarked on the construction of over 450 road projects, stretching over 1,200 Kilometres in its drive for infrastructural and urban renewal.