Vice President Prof Yemi Osinbajo will lead immediate past Governor of Osun State Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola and a renowned expert in Agricultural-Engineering and former University of Uyo Vice-Chancellor Prof Fola Lasisi, to the 4th 4th National Discourse of The Companion, an association of Muslim in Business and Professions.

The event, scheduled to hold on Sunday at the University of Lagos Main Auditorium now named J.F. Ade-Ajayi auditorium, will also be witnessed by Prof Lateef Sanni of Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, Coordinator, All Farmers Association of Nigeria, Otunba Femi Oke as well as an expert in Animal Production from the University of Ilorin, Dr Hameed Badmos, among others dignitaries.

The theme is Food security: Unleashing Nigeria’s natural potential for self-sufficiency.

At a briefing on Wednesday, The Companion National Amir (President) Alhaji Thabit Wale Sonaike, said the Discourse is an annual forum designed to generate ideas towards addressing issues of national concern.

“Our modus operandi is to assemble experts and other high stakeholders on topical issues of national concern to brainstorm and share ideas with the public with a view to proffering solutions to the identified national problems. Communiqué is then issued to appropriate quarters in government at various levels for consideration as input in national policy formulations. In this way, we would have made our humble contribution to sustainable national development and good governance in the country,” he said.

Alhaji Sonaike said the event will also feature free medical test for the attendees with support from the Islamic Medical Association of Nigeria (IMAN) and Nigeria Aid Group.

“We are also planning to have mini-exhibition of Agric products which will involve the sale of locally produced foodstuff and poultry products,” he said.

He said the association focus on food security for this year’s discourse “because food undoubtedly is the most basic of all human survival needs and the starting chain of the economy as well as the base for daily life.”

Food and agriculture by extension, he added, is also a fundamental pillar for economic growth and development as a nation can hardly achieve and sustain its economic growth without a strong agricultural base and the reasons are obvious.