Oshiomhole tells Buhari to rejig security architecture

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – NATIONAL Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole on Wednesday told President Muhammadu Buhari to rejig the security architecture of the country.

Comrade Oshiomhole stated this at the opening ceremony of the Presidential Policy Retreat at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He also stated that monies from staff pension deductions are not meant to be used for budget deficit by the Federal Government and State governments.

He explained that the monies were meant to address the critical issues of the masses who contributed them.

Oshiomhole at the retreat declared open by President Buhari urged the participants to brainstorm towards getting practical solutions to the problems facing Nigeria.

On corruption, he urged the government to effectively plug leakages with all the Ministries Departments and Agencies reviewing ‘how’s to achieve it.

Oshiomhole recommended long term national economy plan to replace the current Economic Growth and Recovery Plan.

Those at the retreat included Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Aliko Dangote, Jim Ovia and former Prime Minister of Ethiopia.

State governors included those of Kebbi, Plateau, Kano, Kaduna, Kogi, Imo, Bauchi, Ekiti, Edo, Borno and Lagos.

