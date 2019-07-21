Oshiomhole has no hand in Edo, Bauchi Assembly crisis, says APC

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA – The ruling All Progressives Congress APC has distanced its National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole from the crises that have engulfed the Edo and Bauchi states Houses of Assembly, urging Nigerians to, instead focus on the “improper” inauguration of the assemblies.

Blaming the media for not focusing on the issues at the heart of the crisis, the APC insisted on a fresh proclamation for the inauguration of the assemblies in the two states.

Addressing journalists on Sunday at the APC national Secretariat in Abuja, National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu said the APC would not be distracted from the main issue.

“The issues here have nothing to do with the National Chairman of the APC, Oshiomhole, Do you mean he (Oshiomhole) went to Bauchi as well because what is happening in Edo is also happening in Bauchi? Can we just address the issues without allowing the people who are looking for a way to take us away from the issue?

“You can blame anybody, but the issue is that there was supposed to be a proper proclamation of the Houses of Assembly in Edo and Bauchi and in both cases, what happened in both cases have fallen short of expectations and so, do the right thing and thereafter you can deal with whoever you think is your problem.

“Our only concern is the rule of law must guide us in whatever we do. We must end the rule of impunity in this country.

“As to what should happen, the National Assembly is clearly empowered in a situation were it is clear that a particular House of Assembly is not able to conduct its business, the law is clear on what should be done. The issues of godfather, godson and the rest, is irrelevant in this issue”, he stated.

Vanguard