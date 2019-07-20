Orubebe attacks PDP, says Okowa marginalising Ijaw in Delta State

By Soni Daniel, Abuja & Emma Amaize, Asaba

Former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Elder Godsday Orubebe, has described his party, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, as a party dominated by ungrateful and sadistic elements.

The former minister also said that the PDP is a party that kills the spirit of loyalty, love and commitment of members, who dedicate themselves to its cause.

Orubebe, who is well remembered for challenging INEC’s declaration of Buhari as winner of the 2015, over Goodluck Jonathan, said that the PDP was doing sadistic things from the local to the national levels and that the behaviour of the party was hurting.

Orubebe, who made the remarks in a chat with Vanguard, said he would soon expose those behind the ominous acts in the party.

According to the former minister, the behaviour of some of the party bigwigs is also laughable and despicable to him.

The former minister said: “The PDP is a party of so many ungrateful and sadistic people, and sometimes it sounds funny when I see and hear some of them talk on the television, radio and in the newspaper.

“One day we shall come out to call names with facts. It is a party that kills the spirit of loyalty, love and commitment.”

Speaking on the alleged marginalization of the Ijaw in Delta state by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, Orubebe said: “In Delta state, Governor Okowa has been deliberately sidelining the Ijaw people who stood by him in all his two elections and it is painful and sad. The Ijaw people fought for him all through. In good and bad times, they were there for him.

“The deputy governor is Ijaw but I can tell you that he is just a name there, even though he is not talking or complaining.

“I saw basically a helpless and a hopeless situation when I visited him twice since 2014. The second visit was just a month or two ago. What explanation can he give the Ijaw people who gave him all their support?

“There is always a day of reckoning and some of us are coming out to talk now because we thought he was going to change; but he has decided not to change.

“I want to advise him to discuss with the leaders of the Ijaws and explain the issues he is having with Ijaw people.

“We shall continue to express our minds on all issues bordering on the nation, at the state and national levels.”

Orubebe also accused Governor Okowa of deliberately sidelining the Ijaw in the state despite their massive support to become governor.

He alleged that Okowa abandoned the Ijaw shortly after becoming governor, a development that contradicted the governor’s earlier promise to remain a father for all tribes in the state.

Orubebe reiterated: “In Delta state, Governor Okowa has been deliberately sidelining the Ijaw people who stood by him in all his two elections and it is painful and sad. The Ijaw people fought for him all through. They were there for him.

“There is always a day of reckoning and some of us are coming out to talk now because we thought Governor Okowa was going to change but he has decided not to change”.

Vanguard