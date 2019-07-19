By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Matriarch of the Word of Life Bible Church and wife of the immediate past National President of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Pastor (Mrs) Helen Oritsejafor, has called for national dialogue on the challenges threatening the peace and unity of Nigeria, saying the country, like a marriage relationship, will find peace through communication.

She stated this while briefing the press at the sidelines of her book signing tour in Abuja.

Oritsejafor, who noted that America and Europe uncovered solutions to their problems through national conferences and dialogues, said Nigeria’s problems of today are the products of undiscussed grievances of the past.

According to her, Nigeria’s problems of today are the products of undiscussed grievances of the past.

Oritsejafor said, “Like in marriages, the greatest challenge we face, as a nation, today is poor communication. Like couples, Nigerians must never economise dialogue. Two or more people coming together will definitely carry their varied perspectives to life into the relationships.

“A lot of the happening today, if not expressed through dialogue, will pose problems tomorrow. America, and Europe went through periods of severe challenges to their nationhood. But a time came when the people sat together and said among themselves ‘something must be done’.

“We need to sit down and talk as a people and find a way to bring peace to our country and work to meaningful development to the people.

“I believe the Nigerian boat will not sink if we all work towards meaningful development of this country and avoid the things that divides us and dwell more on the things that unite us as a nation.”

Oritsejafor further likened Nigeria to a family setting; saying the real problems confronting the nation were a reflection of the troubles in the homes.

According to her, “What we see as Nigeria’s fragile state is about economics. It is about meeting needs and being able to keep the homes in order financially. The homes in this country are troubled and this has had a ripple effect on the society. The nation is a larger family.”

Mrs. Oritsejafor, who said her book – Joyfully Together – discusses how to build lasting relationships at various levels, pointed out that communication, money, and sex were key to a successful marriage.

She said, “Relationships are not meant to be endured but to be enjoyed. When you have it good at home, it will reflect in every aspect of your life.

“We want to ensure that the new generation can make their marriages right by having relationships that are healthy and lasting. The narrative begins from the dating stage; what to look out for, who to settle down with, etc.

“For those who are already married, we take a lot of things for granted. If we put in the same efforts we put in when we were getting married into the sustenance of the marriage union, we will not be having broken homes.”

Vanguard