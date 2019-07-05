Breaking News
Oredo APC suspends EDHA member-elect, Christopher Okaeben over mis-conduct

The leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oredo Local Government Area of Edo State has suspended the Edo State House of Assembly (EDHA) member-elect, Hon. Christopher Ewere Okaeben.

 
Oredo APC
Cross-section of Edo State All Progressives Congress (APC) party members during the Edo State All Progressives Congress (APC) Primary Elections of candidates for the 2019 National Assembly and State House of Assembly polls, in Ward 7, Oredo Local Government Area, Edo State.

The suspension which was announced on Friday at an enlarged meeting of APC members in Oredo Local Government Area of the state, was recommended by a 5-man panel set up on July 1, to investigate Okaeben’s misconduct.

According to the Chairman of APC in Oredo LGA, Godwin Alabi, who read the report of the findings to members of the party, “the party followed the provisions of Article 21 of its constitution which stipulates disciplinary actions for erring members.”

Alabi explained that the suspension of Okaeben was as a result of his failure to honour several invitations extended to him to ascertain his grievances against the party.

“Following his utterances, the APC in the council area asked him to apologise but he refused to comply with the party’s directive, rather he threatened the life of the chairman of the party in the council area, Godwin Alabi.”

Alabi thanked the committee members for their objectivity while carrying out their job.

He added that the party has complied with the recommendation of the panel which includes the suspension of Chris Okaeben, who was elected to represent Oredo West Constituency in the state assembly.

The Chairman of Oredo Local Government Area, Hon. Jenkins Osunde, said “the party has taken a decision on Chris Okaeben” and urged that the party’s attention should now be focused on supporting Governor Godwin Obaseki to deliver the dividends of democracy to Edo people.

A member of the party in Oredo Ward 7, Mr. Tony Alile, who moved the suspension motion, said Okaeben violated the party’s rules and was subsequently suspended for his action.

“If he retraces his steps and apologises, the party will treat his apology and take a decision,” he added.

Martins Osakue of Oredo Ward 2, said the suspension was in order, as there was need to put members in check from time to time, assuring that Okaeben could be forgiven if he apologises.

Hon. Christopher Ewere Okaeben is among the 12 members-elect, who are yet to be inaugurated.

