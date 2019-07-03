Open letter to Keyamo by Ex-Presidential aspirant, Ikubese

A former Presidential Aspirant and Convener, YesWeFit Revolutionary Movement, Dr. Thomas-Wilson Ikubese has written an open letter to the Director of Strategic Communication of the Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Organization in the last election, Mr. Festus Keyamo, SAN, over his recent call for the arrest of a senator of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Elisha Abbo who was caught on camera assaulting a lady in a sex toy’s shop.



Although Dr. Ikubese, in the letter, commended Buhari campaign Strategic Director for urging the police to arrest senator Abbo over the assault on the lady, he, however, reproved Keyamo for not making such calls when some chieftains of the All Progressives Congress, APC, were equally caught on camera for allegedly committing crime.

Keyamo had, while reacting to the viral video of Senator Abbo assaulting a lady, in tweeted that, “The case of Senator Elisha Abbo is very straightforward: the Police MUST IMMEDIATELY take three steps: 1. Arrest him (no formal complaint is needed with the evidence on tape) 2. Obtain his statement (if he’s willing to make one) and that of the victim 3. Arraign him in court.”

But the YesWeFit Convener urged him to, henceforth, treat similar issues fairly, regardless of which political party the culprits may belong to.

The letter reads thus:

“An Open Letter to Mr Festus Keyamo, SAN

Dear Barrister Keyamo,

Permit me to congratulate you on your recognition by the current administration of President Muhammadu Buhari. It’s no mean feat to have the President of one’s nation send a formal, personally signed congratulatory letter to one on one’s birthday!

Though coming late, I join in wishing you a happy belated birthday.

A few hours ago, I read your accelerated condemnation of Senator Elisha Ishaku Abbo, the PDP Senator representing Adamawa North Senatorial Constituency, for physically abusing a woman in a shop in Abuja.

In your response, you called for the immediate arrest and prosecution of the erring lawmaker.

In April 2018, a Senator of the APC was captured in a video, leading thugs to cart away the mace from the Senate Chamber.

In October 2018, a State governor, an APC chieftain, was captured in a trove of video clips allegedly receiving bribe from a contractor in the state.

These two cases have video evidences, just like that of Senator Elisha Ishaku Abbo. There is, however, no record of you condemning their actions or calling for their arrest, talk more of pushing for their prosecution.

Could it be because they are members of the ruling party, your party, the All Progressives Party (APC)?

Could it be that you speedily called for the arrest and prosecution of Senator Abbo because he is a member of the opposition party, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP)?

Your jet-speed call for the arrest and prosecution of Senator Abbo would have excited me if you had demonstrated same zest for these two other APC chieftains last year.

It gladdens my heart to note that the PDP, as a Party, has condemned the act and has formally summoned Senator Abbo to appear before it over the matter.

Crime and corruption have no tribe and are not the exclusive preserve of a political party. If Nigeria will grow to become the nation of our dream, therefore, we must praise those who do well and condemn those who err, irrespective of their political affiliations.

I urge you to be fair and just in your positions heretofore, putting the interest of our dear nation far and above political considerations at all times, that history may be kind to you, when the curtain draws on this phase of El Dorado.

We fit make Nigeria great by being fair to all, at all times.

#YesWeFit .”