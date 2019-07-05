Ooni congratulates Oyetola, says ‘no one is a loser’

Arole Oodua and Ooni of Ife, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II has congratulated Governor Gboyega Oyetola over the Supreme Court’s judgement affirming him as the duly elected Governor of the State of Osun, asking the people of the state to fully support him in moving the state forward.

In a statement issued by his Director of Media and Public Affairs, Comrade Moses Olafare on Friday, the paramount ruler of the Yoruba nation worldwide described the Supreme Court ruling as the will of the Almighty God, adding that Nigerians especially Osun indigenes and residents must accept the ruling regardless of their political biases and focus on the development of the state known as State of the Virtues.

The Co-Chairman of the National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria(NCTRN) while commending the opposition Peoples Democratic Party and its candidate the disputed election, Senator Ademola Adeleke, for going through the legally legitimate means to seek clarifications over the election, the monarch urged politicians to emulate his gesture and remain peaceful in their conducts.

He said : “It is heartwarming to have the Peoples Democratic Party and its candidate shunned violence and other illegitimate acts and decided to seek clarifications through the Judiciary due to their belief in the country’s public institutions.

“politicians must be seen to be peace loving and always act legally on matters of political interest irrespective of party differences..

“No one is a loser, we are all owners of the State of Osun and we deserve all the best. The judgement is not about the Peoples Democratic Party or the All Progressives Congress, it is about us as a people of the same family and our unborn generations.

“Elections and politics have gone, no more distractions, the governor must now focus on governance, we all must join hands with the Governor and his team to move the state forward with a view to giving the Osun of our dream in manifesting the vission of the founding fathers.”