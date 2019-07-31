Onyeama may be re-appointed as Minister of Foreign Affairs – Source

…As newly appointed Spokesperson begins duty

BY: Victoria Ojeme

There are strong indications that immediate past Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama may be re-appointed to the Foreign Ministry by President Muhammadu Buhari.

A source in the Presidency told our correspondent on Tuesday that Onyeama, who was among the 43 ministerial nominees screened by the Senate is favoured to return to the ministry for what he called his “astute knowledge of the intricate issues of diplomacy especially in this era when Nigeria is trying to reach some significant milestones with the “Next Level” agenda of President Buhari.

Meanwhile Ferdinand Onwuamaeze Nwonye, the newly appointed Spokesperson, Ministry of Foreign Affairs assumed duty on 22nd July, 2019 following his appointment on 16th July, 2019. This was disclosed in a statement signed on Tuesday by Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa of Crises Monitoring and Public Communications Division of the Ministry.

Until his appointment, Nwonye was a Minister Counsellor in Planning, Research and Statistics Department in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. He is a graduate of Languages and Linguistics from the University of Calabar and holds a Masters Degree in International Relations and Diplomacy from Imo State University.

He also holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Diplomacy and International Relations from the Foreign Service Academy, Lagos and a Certificate in Advanced Diplomacy Training from the University of Pretoria, South Africa.

As a career Diplomat, the Spokesperson who was once Acting High Commissioner of Nigeria in Kigali, Rwanda has also served in Kingston, Jamaica.

