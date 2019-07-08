Onunkwo commends President Buhari over Nigeria Police Trust Fund Act

By Chris Onuoha

APC Anambra Chieftain and Coordinator of Good Governance Ambassadors of Nigeria (GOGAN) Anambra chapter, High Chief Dr. Johnbosco Onunkwo has just commended President Muhammadu Buhari over the recently signed Nigeria Police Trust Fund Act.

According to Chief Onunkwo, the Nigeria Police Trust Fund Bill signed into Law by President Buhari will help in creating big strides towards providing and improving security and policing in our country.

“One of the major concerns has always been the issue of funding. We believe that this Law will provide the funding needed for training and recruitment.

“The trust fund would also be utilised to enhance the skills of the personnel of the Police in order to ensure their efficiency, overall performance, and constant improvement while they performed their duties.

“In addition, the trust fund would be used to ensure that the NPF had the necessary operational equipment, instructional materials, police stations and living quarters,” says Onunkwo.

Meanwhile, Chief Johnbosco Onunkwo describes President Muhammadu Buhari as a Promise keeper. “He promised us some months back during the electioneering season that Securing Nigerians is his highest priority and he is already making sure that the Nigeria Police is well equipped to care out the tasks ahead,” he added.

Other bills assented to by the President included the Nigeria Natural Medicine Establishment Act; FCT Management Board and Health Insurance; Suppression of Piracy and other Maritime Defence Bill; and the Institute of Transport Administration of Nigeria Bill.

Also assented to were the National Institute of Construction Technology and Management (Establishment) bill; National Agricultural Seed Council bill; Agriculture Credit Guarantee Scheme Fund (Amendment) bill; and the FCT Primary Healthcare Board bill.