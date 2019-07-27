Onuachu’s sale by FC Midtjylland a boost to Rangers

RANGERS could be boosted by FC Midtjylland selling their star striker Paul Onuachu ahead of a possible Europa League showdown.

Steven Gerrard’s Gers would face a third qualifying round Europa League showdown with the Danes if they can take care of Progres Niederkorn this time.

But Midtjylland may have to lose one of their key men with Club Brugge and Anderlecht both preparing £5million offers for Nigeria striker Onuachu.

The 25-year-old netted 17 goals in 28 league starts last season.

However he looks certain to leave when he returns from holiday this week, after playing at the African Cup of Nations for his country.

Midtjylland chief executive Claus Steinlein said: “Paul is on holiday now and when he returns to Denmark, it is possible we may have found the right club for him by then.

“There have been lots of enquiries and offers, but so far none have been satisfactory.

“So far we chose to say no, but that could change.”

