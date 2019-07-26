Only God has been sustaining me in the past 2-yrs — Kogi Deputy Gov

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

Deputy Governor of Kogi state, Simon Achuba on Friday said that it was only God that had sustained him in the last two years that Governor Yahaya Bello stopped paying him his statutory allowances.

The deputy governor also said he has ruled out the possibility of contesting against Governor Bello in the forthcoming elections despite the treatment meted out to him.

Speaking with State House correspondents after meeting with the Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, Achuba who refused to disclose the outcome of the meeting said that discussions were ongoing to resolve the issue.

The deputy governor had recently lamented that his statutory allocation amounting to N819, 709, 980 million had been stopped by Governor Bello in the last two years.

The sum is said to be the accumulated statutory allocations which include travel allowances, hotel bills, pledges, and outstanding monthly impress and salaries. Fielding questions on the outcome of the meeting with the Chief of Staff, Achuba said, “Well it is a private discussion in relation to my office. From my discussions with him there is hope that all the issues will be resolved.”

Asked whether he has confidence that all the issues will be resolved, he said, “With God all things are possible.”

Responding to questions on how he has been coping in the last two years as a deputy governor without allowances and impress, he said, “Well you know in life what sustains a man is God. So if your hope is in God, you will be very much alive.

Vanguard