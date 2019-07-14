One dead, others injured as police, hoodlums clash in Ibadan

By Ola Ajayi

Ibadan – Following vandalism of five vehicles and attempted attacks on two police stations in some parts of Ibadan on Saturday, the Oyo State capital, by irate mob over the killing of a man, the state police command said the sergeant who allegedly fired the shot had been detained.

One other person was reportedly injured during the crisis.

The mob reportedly tried to burn down the police stations at Egbeda and Alakia-Adelubi areas of Ibadan.

According to the Oyo state police commissioner, Mr Shina Olukolu, when the hoodlums attempted to burn one of the two stations, he was hit by a bullet on the shoulder and ribs.

Attempts to save his life were unfruitful as he died on the way to the hospital.

The CP said the crisis started when a six-man police team at Academy area of Ibadan flagged down four men on a motorcycle who refused to stop.

During struggle with the police team, all of them fell off and attempted to flee. Three reportedly escaped while bullets hit the other man who, according to the police, is recuperating in the hospital.

The incident triggered protest with the mob trying to destroy the police station.

When they could not move near the Egbeda police station, they allegedly proceeded to Alakia-Adelubi police division in Ibadan and burned three vehicles.

Olukolu said, a man who brought a 25-litre keg of fuel was wetting the police station and in the process, bullet hit him and he died on the way to the hospital.

He said, “they proceeded to attack the police team. In the ensuing melee, one man from the mob with 25 litres keg of fuel began to wet the station and set part of it ablaze. In the process, the man was hit and he died on the way to the hospital.”

But, a man who spoke with Vanguard alleged that it was the policemen that killed the man at Egbeda police station.

The man said it was one of the policemen that pushed the men on motorcycle which made them fall.

“While three of them escaped, one of them was shot on the shoulder and rib. He died before help came to him”.

But the CP said the man did not die noting he was rushed to the hospital where he was recuperating in the hospital.

Olukolu said, “two of the motorcycles the mob rode to the station and the petrol used 25liters keg of patrol were recovered.”

“Meanwhile the sergeant concerned is in custody while the matter is being investigated by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

“The commissioner of police seriously regrets this unfortunate incident that culminated in the avoidable destructive disturbance of public peace in Ibadan, he however enjoins all and sundry to refrain from taking the laws into their hands in case of any occurrence particularly unverified rumors as in this case, since such uncoordinated mob action often leads to destruction of property amd loss of precious lives.”

Vanguard