Ondo APC condoles with Pa Fasoranti on daughter’s death

Akure – The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State has condoled with Pa Reuben Fasoranti, Leader of Afenifere – pan-Yoruba socio-cultural group – over the gruesome murder of his daughter, Mrs Funke Olakunri, by armed bandits.

Olakunri was killed on Friday on the Benin-Ore Road in Ondo State.
APC National Leader, Sen. BolaTinubu, former APC Interim Chairman, Chief Bisi Akande and Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State during a condolence visit to Pa. Reuben Fasoranti in Ondo.

In a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Mr Alex Kalejaiye, Ondo State APC said, " It is our belief that the nonagenarian deserves a better deal from a society he served with all vigour and commitment.

” Only a divine consolation could tranquilize the devastating effect created by the wicked act.”

The state APC said that it hoped that security agencies would fish out the killers of Olukunrin without delay.

According to it, security agencies should do more in the area of surveillance and intelligence gathering to justify government’s’ monthly investments on security concerns.

 

“Travelling on our highways should be made safer.

“It is also imperative to challenge security agencies to do their utmost in ensuring that other hapless souls lagushing in various evil camps are liberated.

“We wish to remind all stakeholders that security is pivotal to the overall wellbeing of any society because infrastructure development and efforts on economy can only add value if citizens are well secure,”it said.

