Omo-Agege appoints Duku, Sobotie, 4 others as Special Advisers

By Gab Ejuwa

Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has appointed his former Senior Legislative Aide, Prince Efe Duku, and veteran political strategist, Elder Omeni Sobotie, as Special Advisers on Legislative and Plenary Matters and Political Affairs, respectively.

The new appointments, which include four other Special Advisers, were conveyed to the Clerk of the National Assembly and announced, yesterday by Senator Omo-Agege’s Chief of Staff, Dr. Otive Igbuzor.

The other Special Advisers, with their respective portfolios, are Alex Onwuadiamu (Policy and Monitoring), Mr. Yomi Odunuga (Media and Publicity), Mrs. Estella Nwene (Administration) and Mr. Godwin Anaughe (Special Duties).

Omo-Agege’s office had earlier released the names of some appointees, including Dr. Igbuzor and popular broadcaster, Ms. Lara Owoeye-Wise as his Senior Special Assistant on Electronic and New Media.