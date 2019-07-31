Omeruo’s future uncertain at European Club

With just a few days to the start of the Premier League, Super Eagles defender, Kenneth Omeruo remains in the dark on his future with Chelsea.

Omeruo who had a brilliant tournament at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, where the team finished with a bronze medal, was on loan with Leganes in the Spanish League last season.

Although the London club have employed former legend, Frank Lampard to thinker the team for the new season, there seems to be no sign that the former Flying Eagles star would be donning the blue shirt this season.

Yet to join the team for their pre-season friendlies due to his participation at AFCON, Omeruo is not likely to be in Lampard’s squad and could go for another loan spell.

He has never played in the first team at Stamford Bridge but Spanish teams are queuing up to sign him.

Omeruo arrived at the club at the same time as Gary Cahill and had aspirations of becoming a Premier League star like his Nigeria heroes Nwankwo Kanu and Joseph Yobo.

He has been to the last two World Cups, facing Messi’s Argentina both times.

After last summer he was loaned to Leganes and put himself in the shop window with his displays in La Liga.

