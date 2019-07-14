Olugbon to Buhari on killings: Come to South-West to see things

Chris Onuoha

Oba Francis Olusola Alao is the Olugbon of Orile-Igbon in Surulere, Ogbomosho, Oyo State. The Monarch who celebrated his 56th birthday in June is marking his second year on the throne tomorrow, July 15. In this chat, the Olugbon speaks among other things, life on the throne.

You are celebrating your 2nd year anniversary as a king after you birthday. How have you fared on the throne as a king in the last two years.

In life, there are always challenges. Since my ascension to the throne, there has been some few challenges from those that contested the throne with me but which I was able contain. But that does not stop me from my duty as a king. There has been progress in my community and in Ogbomosho zone as a whole. I am the chairman of Surulere traditional councils.

I bring other traditional rulers and communities in the area together. The development of my area is a priority to me. I am also working assiduously to attract investors to the area. A new palace is almost completed and will be opened on the 15th of July when I will be 2 years on the throne. Some events have been mapped out to mark the anniversary.

For instance, 40 widows will benefit from “Yakubu Foundation” projects. They will be trained and empowered to be less dependent. The essence is to alleviate poverty in the land. So far, God has given the grace to manage the people around me and to bring the throne higher. The publicity i have attracted to the throne has gone virile. I pray that by the time I will be 3 years on the throne, it will be a celebration of many accomplishments.

Looking at your age as a young and influential Oba means there’s a long way to go as a traditional ruler. What is your agenda?

For a traditional ruler, it takes the grace of God to achieve despite our human effort. It is a lifelong journey though, but only God gives wisdom to achieve. I leave that to God to give me wisdom, knowledge and understanding to rule well. On the contrary, I would rather not outline any plan but I pray that God should give me the strength to fulfill my goals on the throne. Once I have good health, sound mind with God’s blessing, the blessing will reach my people and then working in synergy with government, things will take its place cordially.

It’s been observed that your relationship with the former Oyo State Governor and the immediate one has been cordial contrary to challenges you faced from your community who opposed your Obaship. What is the secret?

When you are doing the right thing, your integrity and good work will always speak. I ascended the throne on merit and government recognises it. It is normal to contest and feel aggrieved when you lost out, but a positive intent and goodwill for the people will always make your contenders shield their sword and be at peace with you.

As far I am concern, traditional rulers must work in synergy with any government in power. Looking at the law, we are under government. The law does not put traditional rulers above those in government. The previous administration did well and the current administration has shown promise. All I need to do is to support them to bring dividend of democracy to my people.

How is your relationship with other monarchs?

It is very cordial, and I am a member of various Oba councils in Yoruba land. In the case of Ooni of Ife, we have been friends even before i ascended the throne. Alaafin of Oyo is someone I call a super father. I also have a wonderful relationship with Olubadan and the Alake of Egba land. I get closer to them to emulate some their qualities and great achievement in terms of history. I tap from people’s experiences to move on in life.

During your birthday tributes, your wife, Olori Olusola Alao comically spoke about your facial expression as ‘hard’. How would you describe your relationship with your family?

My wife has been a wonderful woman. She is a woman of great personality, compassionate heart and wonderful manners. Much as I adore her, I find joy when she muses over what she sees in me. Naturally, according to her, when people look at me on the face they tend to see a physical countenance that does not tell much of who I am internally. My family enjoys good fatherly care from me and she also delights in explaining that my countenance isn’t my person.

Your wife is a Pastor and you are a traditional ruler. Does her religion affect your traditional responsibilities in the palace?

Not at all! Yes, she is a pastor and I am equally a staunch Christian before I became an Oba. My late parents were pastors also. Things that need to be done traditionally are done and there’s nothing fetish about being a king. It is our culture, our tradition and being a custodian of such legacy, we must preserve it. Life is normal in the palace and we observe prayer moments as children of God. God has been on the throne before us and he is the one guarding and guiding all our affairs.

How would you then describe your person?

I am a simple minded and approachable person but business-like because I had a lot of businesses before i ascended the throne. Those businesses still run. This tells why I am often seen in celebrity parties. Some of those who invite me are my business associates. You may have observed so many former and current government officials that graced my birthday party. There’s this close knit of relationship developed over time.

The issue of security has been a major one especially in the south west where herdsmen are marauding. What will you say about the situation?

Honestly the issue of insecurity especially in the South-West is a big one. The way the matter is treated is not good. We must hit the nail on the head. The point is that the security apparatus in this region is controlled by the government in Abuja and they are not doing much to curtail this menace. There is no way we can get it right continuing like this.

We need state police and local vigilantes in our communities. With their presence, we will be able to identify strangers in our midst. My area, Ogbomosho in particular is a gateway to many other cities in the country. It is strange and disheartening that foreigners infiltrate our communities to commit crime. It is sad that government has used the law to muffle traditional ruler.

We must speak up. Visiting Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja is of little effect. He should come down and see things for himself and not promises. The herdsmen menace is an impediment to food crop production in this region. There is poverty in the land and government should not wait too long to act.