Olam’s ‘threat’ to local poultry farmers

On Tuesday, July 9, 2019, Daily Trust newspapers ran a front-page story on how an Indian-owned multinational investor in the agricultural sector, Olam International, is threatening the livelihood of poultry farmers in the North by venturing into full production of eggs and chicken.

According to the story, Olam’s N30 billion Kaduna Breeder and Hatchery Company which was commissioned by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2017, was meant to produce poultry feeds and chicks for poultry farmers but has started going into full chicken and eggs production for supply to the open market.

The company reportedly possesses capacity “higher than the prevailing total production capacity in Nigeria”, which has led to fears that it can easily drive local poultry farmers, especially in the North, out of business and become a monopoly.

In 2018, Nigeria scored 103rd out of 119 in the Global Hunger Index, GHI. If it is true that Olam has the capacity to become the largest producer of eggs in West Africa and therefore help Nigeria in achieving self-sufficiency in food production, why should this raise eyebrows?

The main issue here is that local poultry farmers believe they are already close to achieving self-sufficiency in the sector, at least in the North. Allowing multinationals like Olam to crowd them out of the market will worsen security problems in the region and the country at large.

The alarm being raised is a timely call on the Federal Government to wade in immediately and see how both sides can be carried along to achieve our food sufficiency agenda without leaving anyone behind. In particular, government must investigate the alleged trespassing by Olam into full poultry production which it has already denied. It must be kept strictly within its terms of engagement in Nigeria’s agricultural sector.

Though we clamour for foreign investors to join us in developing the various economic sectors to create prosperity and employment, we must restrict their involvement from areas where local initiatives can demonstrate, or already are showing great capacity. If we allow foreigners to compete with our struggling local entrepreneurs, it will not only be a great disservice to our people, it will also cause avoidable social problems.

We must learn from the experiences of Ghana which, in 1996 at the prompting of Ghanaian traders, promulgated the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre, GIPC, to prevent Ghanaians from being pushed out of the retail business by the more aggressively-competitive foreign nationals.

It is the duty of the Federal Government to moderate the excesses of foreign adventurers, especially the Chinese, Lebanese and Indians, who feel free to get involved in activities that add no value to the economy except to exploit the country.

Foreigners must be made to add value rather than nuisance to the economy.