Olakunri’s death: Is the government totally overwhelmed? – CAN

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has commiserated with the leader of Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, over the brutal murder of his daughter, Mrs Funke Olakunri, by suspected kidnappers.

In a statement on Sunday by CAN President, Revd Samson Ayokunle, the umbrella Christian body condemned the killing in strong terms and charged the government to step up the security system in the country.

He said, “The criminality in the country is condemnable, reprehensible and unacceptable act. The killings have become too alarming that no explanation from the government can justify.

“Is the government totally overwhelmed? What is the essence of government? Is it not first of all to protect lives and properties.

“The stories we are hearing are neither exaggerated nor politicized. This killing is a big dent on the government of the day. Today, it is Mrs Olakunri, no one knows who the next person could be.

“Our hearts go out to the chief mourner of this murderous act, Pa Reuben Fasoranti. There is no one who can comfort you but God. He will console and comfort you on all sides.

“We are seriously concerned and are weeping for our beloved country Nigeria. Why have things become like this? The bad image these acts are giving us as a nation daily is bad and totally shameful. Can’t the government act better for us?

“Once again, we call on the Federal government to overhaul the security architecture of the country which appears to have collapsed.

“Nowhere is safe again due to the criminal activities of men of the underworld who are manifesting as terrorists, killer herdsmen, kidnappers, ritual killers, armed bandits, religious fundamentalists (Boko Haram) and armed robbers.

“People are being kidnapped with impunity and ransom is being paid to get their captives released. For how long will these things continue to go on?

“We call on the Police and other security agencies to wake up from their slumber and fish out those responsible for this crime and other killings in the country.”

Vanguard