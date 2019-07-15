Olakunri : Be mindful of your utterances, Presidency warns leaders

…says this not time to play politics with the dead

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – THE Presidency last night warned Nigerian leaders to be mindful of the consequences of their utterances on the death of the daughter of the leader of the pan Yoruba socio_cultural organization, Afenifere, PA Reuben Fasoranti before they set the country on fire.

The Presidency said it was not time to play politics with the dead, rather, it was time to sympathize with the bereaved family.

A statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu in Abuja described Mrs Funke Olakunri’s death as a tragedy.

The statement read “The Presidency has noted public concerns on the unfortunate attack leading to the death of daughter of the Afenifere leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti.

“The President has already issued a statement expressing his heartfelt condolences to the family of Mrs Funke Olakunri and followed up with a telephone call.

“The Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo has in addition, paid a visit to the grieving family in Akure, Ondo State.

“Her death is a tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family.

“It is incumbent on all leaders across the country to consider their language and its potential consequences.

“Insecurity is an issue that Nigeria must face together as one nation – united.

“Times of tragedy like these are not the time for politics. It reveals only disrespect for the departed and her family. And we hope that those who stand in positions of influence recognise and understand this.”

Olakunrin was killed by suspected gunmen on the Benin- Ore Road on Friday.

Vanguard