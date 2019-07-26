Okuhor promises free health care for his community

By Gab Ejuwa

Director-General of Itihikpebe Campaign Organisation, Mr Ambby Okuhor, has promised free health care to the people of his community as part of activities to mark the July 29, 2019 remembrance of his late parents, Mr. Joel Orona-Okuhor and Madam Juliana Orona-Okuhor in Ada-Irri, Isoko South Local Government Area of Delta State.

Orona-Okuhor, born in 1932 and died August 28, 1998 while his wife, Madam Orona-Okuhor, born April 20, 1936, died in 2017.

According to Ambby Okuhor, activities to mark the remembrance of his parents will begin today with Medical/Hospitality Outreach at Orona-Okuhor compound, Uyoyin quarters, Ada-Irri, Isoko South Local Government Area of Delta State at 10a.m.

He said the Medical/Hospitality Outreach is open to girls within ages of nine to 18 years where they will be given lectures on personal hygiene, etiquette and sex education in relationship to puberty and more, adding that general medical advice and check-up will be given to people of all ages.

Okuhor said that the Memorial Thanksgiving service of his parents will hold on July 27, 2019 at Orona-Okuhor compound, Uyoyou quarters, Orona Lane, Ada-Irri, Isoko South council area.

Vanguard