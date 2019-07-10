By Festus Ahon

ASABA—Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has forwarded another set of seven nominees to the state House of Assembly for appointment as commissioners and members of the State Executive Council for screening and possible confirmation.

The names of the nominees in a letter by the governor were read on the floor of the House by the Speaker, Chief Sherrif Oborevwori, during plenary yesterday.

The nominees as read by the speaker include Chief Barry Gbe, Olorogun Arthur Akpowowo, Mr Julius Egbedi, Mr Churchill Amagada, Mr. Martin Okonta, Sir FidelisTilije and Lawrence Ejiofor.

Okowa said the nomination was in exercise of the powers conferred on him by Section 192 (2) of the Constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

The governor said he would greatly appreciate if early action was taken to confirm the nominees to enable him effect the appointments in line with the constitution.

The House, meanwhile, directed the nominees to summit 35 copies of their curriculum vitae to reach the Clerk before the end of July 10, 2019 and appear for screening on July 11, 2019.

Also at plenary, the governor forwarded the name of Mr Paul Aghalemu to the House for screening and confirmation as Auditor General of the state.

The speaker at the plenary read the letter from the governor conveying the name of the nominee to the House.

The nominee was asked to summit 35 copies of his curriculum vitae to reach the Clerk of the House on or before July 15, 2019 and appear for screening July 16, 2019.

