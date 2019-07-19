Okowa names Aniagwu, Amagbadugba, Tsekiri, 7 others as Commissioners-nominees

By Festus Ahon

ASABA—DELTA State governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, yesterday, forwarded to the state House of Assembly another set of 10 nominees for appointment as commissioners and members of the State Executive Council for screening and possible confirmation.

The names of the nominees were read on the floor of the House by the Speaker, Chief Sherrif Oborevwori during the plenary.

The nominees as read out by the Speaker include; Mr Charles Aniagwu, Mr Ifeanyi Egwunyenga, Dr Mordi Anonye, Mr Ovie Oghoore, Prince Emmanuel Amgbaduba, Mrs Gbubemi Ikolo, Mr Matthew Tsekiri, Mr Christain Onogba, Mr Omamofe Pirah and Chief Henry Sakpra.

Okowa said the nomination was in exercise of the powers conferred on him by section 192 (2) of the constitution of federal republic of Nigeria as amended.

The governor said he would greatly appreciate if early action was taken to confirm the nominees to enable him effect the appointments in line with the constitution.

In a related development, Governor Okowa has forwarded 15 names for appointments into the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, DESOPADEC, to the state House of Assembly.

The Speaker at the plenary read the letter from the governor conveying the names of the nominee to the House.

The nominees include Chief Michael Diden, Chairman, Chief Askia Ogieh, Managing Director, Mr Shedrack Agediga, Chief John Nani, Chief Daniel Mayuku and Mr Leonard Anoka as Executive Directors.

Others include; Mr Griftson Omatsuli, Dr Paul Oweh, Chief Kent Okiemute, Mr Joyce Overah, Mr Anslem Nwokenye, Mr Paul Bebenimibo, Mr Ikechukwu Akozor, Chief Vincent Oyibode and Dr Ossai Samuel as members.

The governor said the appointment followed the expiration of the Governing Board of the Commission and in exercise of the powers conferred on him by section 7 (1) of the DESOPADEC law.

The nominees have been asked to summit 35 copies of his curriculum vitae to reach the Clerk of the House on or before July 22, 2019 and appear for screening on July 23, 2019.

