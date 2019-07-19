Okowa appoints Macaulay as DG Warri/Uvwie Development Agency

… Amori, Otumara, Mrakpor also got appointed

By Festus Ahon

ASABA-DELTA State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, has constituted the Governing board of the newly established Warri Uvwie and Environs Special Areas Development Agency with former Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Chief Ovuozorie Macaulay as Director and former Commissioner for Health in the State, Chief Joseph Otumara as Chairman of the Agency.

The names of other nominees as contained in a letter to the House by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa are Dr Sunny Ezonfafe, Mrs Amaka Egboro and Prince Kelly Otuedon as members.

The Governor said the constitution of the Agency was in exercise of the powers conferred on him by Section 4 (2A) of the law establishing the Agency.

The Speaker of the House, Chief Sherrif Oborevwori directed the nominees to submit 35 copies of their curriculum vitae to the office of the Clerk on or before Monday July 22, 2019 and should appear for screening on Wednesday July 24, 2019.

Also, the Speaker, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori read another letter from the Governor reconstituting the Governing Board of the Delta State Capital Territory Development Agency with Chief Ighoyota Amori as Chairman, a former member of the House of Representatives, Hon Onyemaechi Mrakpor as Director General.

Other members of Agency are; Ogbueshi Adizue Eluaka, Mr Blessing Adidi and Dr Isaac Wilkie. The Speaker directed the nominees to submit 35 copies of their curriculum vitae to the office of the Clerk on or before Monday July 22, 2019 and should appear for screening on Wednesday July 24, 2019

The Governor also reconstituted the Local Government Service Commission with Chief Joesph Otirhue as Chairman, Pastor Chukwuka John Greatman as first member, Mrs Katherine Ilolo as second member and Mrs Rose Asore as third member.

Governor Okowa said the reconstitution of the Commission followed the expiration of the former board and in exercise of the powers conferred on him by section 81 (2) of the Delta State Local Government Service Commission Law 2004.

The Speaker, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori directed nominees to submit 35 copies of their curriculum vitae to the office of the Clerk on or before Monday July 22,2019 and should appear for screening on Wednesday 24,2019.

