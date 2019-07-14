DELTA State Governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa has said those in authority faces a lot of temptations and should be prayed for always to enable them to carry out the right decisions.

The governor made the call on Sunday while speaking at a thanksgiving ceremony of Hon. Guwor Dennis, member representing Warri South-West constituency in the Delta State House of Assembly. The event which was also used to dedicate Hon. Guwor’s baby, Niki-Guwor Vanessa took place at the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Effurun, Uvwie local government area of Delta State.

According to the governor, “pray for us always because, when you are in a political position, you face all manners of a situation but, with God the right decisions that will benefit the people will be implemented.”

“There is nothing that God cannot do; the Lord is the master of every situation and as individuals and as a government, we will continue to acknowledge the role of God in our lives; God is in charge of the affairs in Delta State,” Governor Okowa said.

He commended Hon. Guwor for giving thanks to God, noting, “there is nothing that comes to us without the blessings of God but, it is left for us to recognise it as children of God and give Him thanks.”

“Being the first Ijaw man from Warri South-West to be a member of the Delta State House of Assembly, I am glad that you (Hon. Guwor) recognise that your victory came from God; men who recognise God in their lives never go down,” he stated, emphasising, “hold on steadfastly to the Lord to guide you; we come to the church for thanksgiving, that thanksgiving has to be sustained with the service you render to the people.”

Earlier, Pastor Olufemi Olumide had said in a sermon that “thanksgiving is the expression of gratitude to God; you can rejoice today because of the work of God in your life and always know that God wiill always accept those who give quality thanksgiving to Him.”

Delta State Deputy Governor, Barr. Kingsley Otuaro, Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori and his Deputy, Rt. Hon. Ochor Christopher Ochor were among dignitaries who attended the service.