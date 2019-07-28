Okorocha raises alarm over alleged threat to Daughter

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- IMMEDIATE Past Governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Imo West, has raised alarm over the alleged threat to his daughter, Uloma Nwosu and other members of his family by the Imo State Government.

Speaking to Journalists in Abuja, Okorocha claimed that a top government official in the state (name withheld) has allegedly ordered thugs to attack his daughter, Mrs. Uloma Nwosu in Owerri, the state capital.

According to the former governor who spoke through his Personal Assistant, Dr. Ebere Nzewuji, the thugs were clearly seen in a trending video, holding Mrs. Nwosu hostage while claiming that they were given special order to seize her vehicle until the arrival of the top Imo government functionary to the scene.

Recall that Okorocha and his successor, Governor Emeka Ihedioha, have been entangled in political quagmire over some issues since the later took over from him on May 29,2019.

The persona Assistant who noted that the incident threw people in the area into panic as people scampered for their dear lives, said that the incident happened on July 26, 2019.

He said, “You will recollect that few days ago, members said to be from the Imo State recovery team went to her shop, looted things and said they were government property.

“And remember, that they went again to the former first lady’s shop and carted away some containers.

“These were gift items and souvenirs that the former first lady gives out to first ladies and dignitaries on her annual August meeting including items that were sold by her in her furniture shop.

“These things happening in Imo State is very serious. It will lead to a total breakdown of law and order in the state if care is not taken.

“We have reported to the police, even from the last incident and we don’t think any serious action has been taken so far.

“So we are calling on the authorities to do something about it before there is a breakdown of law and order.”

