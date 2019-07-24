Okorocha in trouble, as EFCC continues sealing off of his properties

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri – The Economic Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Wednesday continued the sealing off landed properties allegedly acquired by the immediate past governor of Imo state, Rochas Okorochas.

One of the said to be Okorochas' properties

Vanguard gathered in Owerri, that so far the properties were said to have allegedly acquired within his eight years in office.
Some of which are East High College and Academy, and All in furniture outfit linked to his duaghter, Uloma Nwosu and wife Nkechi Okorocha respectively.

However, at the time of filling this report, Vanguard repoter was told that there was possiblity of EFCC, shutting down other establishments by the Okorochas.

Details coming ……

 

