Ohanaeze youths want S-East govs to establish farm settlements

On 8:05 amIn Newsby

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

UMUAHIA—Following the rejection of Ruga settlement in the South-East, Ohanaeze Youth Council, OYC, Worldwide, has advised the governors of the zone to establish farm settlements in their states to boost food production and create job opportunities for the people.
In a statement by OYC Deputy President, Obinna Achionye and Secretary General, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, the youth group, who commended the governors for rejecting Ruga, said it opened new opportunities for Ndigbo to prove their business ingenuity in animal husbandry and crop farming, which the South-East states should take advantage of to empower the populace.

They stressed that farm settlements would create opportunities for Ndigbo to overtake the herdsmen in cattle business and also called for a joint South-East Youth Empowerment Programme, to be funded by the five states.

