Ohanaeze youths call for abolition, not suspension of RUGA

By Anayo Okoli & Chimaobi Nwaiwu

ENUGU— OHANAEZE Ndigbo, Youth Wing, has rejected the suspension of the controversial Federal Government’s RUGA settlement scheme, demanding for outright cancellation of the project, saying only outright abolition will assuage Nigerians’ anger.

They said it was not enough to suspend RUGA, “but more reasonable to totally abolish it” in view of the public outcry against it from every region of the country.”

Ohanaeze youths, in a statement by its Deputy National Youth Leader, Dr. Kingsley Dozie, however, commended President Muhammadu Buhari for summoning courage to suspend the policy, but said “he should go beyond suspension and totally scrape the toxic proposal.”

According to the statement, “in as much as we commend Mr. President for heeding the voice of reason to suspend Ruga, what we need is total abolition and not mere suspension.

“In view of the tension and row triggered by the policy as well as the nationwide condemnation that trailed it in the past few days, the right thing to do is to totally jettison the idea in the interest of peace and national unity.

“For the President to alley the doubt and suspicion in many quarters that the said suspension is apparently to douse tension for the moment, he needs to permanently rest this RUGA saga by cancelling it completely and get another option.”

… as MASSOB describes RUGA

Meanwhile, the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, yesterday, said the Ruga scheme was a platform designed for the close range domination, terrorisation and Islamisation of Nigeria and a ploy for killing of the natives.

It promised to resist any invasion of South-East by “disgruntled elements, herdsmen and hoodlums who will hide under any guise to terrorise the people of South-East.”

It also said it will dismantle any RUGA settlement arrangement brought to the South-East or any part of Biafraland.

The Biafra-agitating group alleged that the ultimatum by some Northern youths asking President Buhari to immediately implement the establishment of Ruga settlements is an ultimatum fraudulently sponsored by the Federal Government.

MASSOB in a statement by its leader, Uchenna Madu, alleged that “sponsorship of ultimatum for the implementation of Ruga settlements all over the federation is a subtle way of the Federal Government to force the illegal and unacceptable policy of Ruga on Nigerians, but it was resisted.”

VANGUARD