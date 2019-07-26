Ohanaeze disowns group that issued ultimatum over Shi’ites protests

By Dennis Agbo

OHANAEZE Ndigbo has said, “the faceless group which issued seven days ultimatum to the Federal Government over Islamic Movement of Nigeria, IMN, (Shi’ites) was unknown to the organised Igbo union.”

The group, which claimed it was a coalition of Ohanaeze youth groups, had said it was giving the Federal Government seven days ultimatum to declare IMN, a terrorist group, over its incessant and violent protests in Abuja.

However, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the apex Igbo body in its reaction, denied knowledge of the coalition’s existence and warned against the use of Ohanaeze Ndigbo’s name for mischief.

It also used the opportunity to remind the Federal Government that it was yet to describe the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB and urged it to quickly do so.

In a statement by the Media Special Adviser to the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Emeka Attama, the apex Igbo body described the ultimatum as precipitous, irrational and vexatious outburst. It washed its hands off the ultimatum.

Attama said: “It is necessary, for the umpteenth time, to warn individuals and groups to desist from frivolous use of the name of Ohanaeze Ndigbo to carry out their nefarious activities or seek cheap publicity.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo further states that it might be forced to institute legal action against any subsequent unmindful use of its name to cause any form of disenchantment in the society.

“While Ohanaeze Ndigbo is aversed to the violence of any sort, it has no locus standi to issue an ultimatum to the Federal Government on the uprising by the Shi’ite Muslims.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo, however, reiterates its call on the Federal Government to describe the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, whose members are unarmed and constitute no threat to the peace of the country but are only advocating for self-determination.

“It amounts to a double standard for the Federal Government to proscribe IPOB, but refuse to declare Boko Haram and marauding herdsmen terrorist organisations.”