Ohanaeze aligns with Obasanjo’s open letter to Buhari

By Dennis Agbo

ENUGU – OHANAEZE Ndigbo said it aligned with former President Olusegun Obasanjo on his open letter to President Mohammadu Buhari on the worrisome insecurity situation in Nigeria.

Ohanaeze said that indeed the former President raised the same issues and fears of insecurity problem it expressed last weekend when it reacted to the ignoble killing of the daughter of Pa Ruben Fasoranti, Mrs. Funke Olakunrin.

Ohanaeze recalled it suggested for an emergency insecurity summit over the problem, warning that failure to convene the discourse on the way out of Nigeria’s insecurity quagmire will still spell doom for the country.

Letter to Buhari: Obasanjo predicts four imminent calamities

Media Adviser to President General of the apex Igbo group, Chief Emeka Attama in statement over Obasanjo’s letter said: “Ohanaeze’s reaction is that this (Obasanjo’s letter) is in tandem with the views canvassed by its President General in a recent press release— a strident call for the convening of a national discourse on the way forward in the present security debacle.

Breaking: Obasanjo writes Buhari, decries poor management

“This is the only step that can assuage the current situation. It requires urgent action. We endorse his position absolutely.

“The sooner the better as things are really getting out of hand. Delay could spell doom for the country.”

Vanguard