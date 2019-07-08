By Elizabeth Uwandu

ASABA—A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and a Fellow of the Civilian Institute of Democratic Administration, FCIDA, Dr Fred Oghenesivbe has extolled the visionary leadership qualities of his political leader and governor of Delta State, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa on the occasion of his 60th birthday anniversary celebration, today July 8, 2019.

Oghenesivbe in a goodwill message to the governor said the entire state and PDP family nation wide acknowledges the inestimable and valuable contributions of Okowa in community, state and national development which span several decades of selfless service and still counting.

He noted with pleasant memories how governor Okowa saved the nation and PDP from a major political crisis by conducting what political observers termed “the freest, most transparent and credible” national party convention in Port Harcourt in 2018, a superlative development which helped tremendously in consolidating Nigeria’s electioneering experience in 2019.

The political communication strategist and immediate past Executive Assistant to Okowa on Communications further asserted that the 60th birthday anniversary is remarkable in the life of the governor and in the life of those he has greatly impacted through his visionary leadership.

He urged Okowa to continue to live a highly productive, eventful and colourful life, adding that since assumption of office as governor of the state on May 29, 2015; Deltans witnessed rapid socioeconomic transformation and remodelling especially in roads and sports infrastructure development, air transportation through the huge funding of the upgrade of Asaba International airport, excellent road transportation as a result of the private-public partnership, as can be seen from the new Delta Line now in major national road networks and connecting major cities in the state, using brand new Mercedes and other state of the art buses.