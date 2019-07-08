Oghenesivbe extols Okowa’s visionary leadership at 60

By Elizabeth Uwandu

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and a Fellow of the Civilian Institute of Democratic Administration, FCIDA, Dr Fred Oghenesivbe has extolled the visionary leadership qualities of his political leader and governor of Delta State, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa on the occasion of his 60th birthday anniversary celebration, today July 8, 2019.

Oghenesivbe in a goodwill message to the governor said the entire state and PDP family nation wide acknowledges the inestimable and valuable contributions of Okowa in community, state and national development which span several decades of selfless service and still counting.

He noted with pleasant memories how governor Okowa saved the nation and PDP from a major political crisis by conducting what political observers termed “the freest, most transparent and credible” national party convention in Port Harcourt in 2018, a superlative development which helped tremendously in consolidating Nigeria’s electioneering experience in 2019.

The political communication strategist and immediate past Executive Assistant to Okowa on Communications further asserted that the 60th birthday anniversary is remarkable in the life of the governor and in the life of those he has greatly impacted through his visionary leadership.

He urged Okowa to continue to live a highly productive, eventful and colourful life, adding that since assumption of office as governor of the state on May 29, 2015; Deltans witnessed rapid socioeconomic transformation and remodelling especially in roads and sports infrastructure development, air transportation through the huge funding of the upgrade of Asaba International airport, excellent road transportation as a result of the private-public partnership, as can be seen from the new Delta Line now in major national road networks and connecting major cities in the state, using brand new Mercedes and other state of the art buses.

“From your good old days at Edo College through the University of Ibadan, where you became a medical doctor at age 23, and down the memory lane to becoming a local government chairman, Commissioner, Secretary to Delta State Government, distinguished Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria; and as incumbent Governor of Delta State, your track records of selfless service to humanity, country and State, cannot be fully appreciated in a single goodwill message. You are indeed a consummate leader par excellence.

“However, I wish to let you know that your exemplary lifestyle, good governance initiatives, strategic skills in partisan politics and your inestimable large heart for all inclusive partnership in building a stronger Delta, has singled you out as a detribalised leader and a democratic with penchant for wealth and job creation as revealed through the success recorded via YAFEP and STEP socioeconomic programmes.

“Your consistent peace building efforts and strong desire to keep Delta one and united, has paid off, as Delta is now adjudged as one of the fast growing economy and investors first choice.

“My entire family and I respectfully congratulate you on this very auspicious occasion of your 60th birthday anniversary celebration.

“Deltans earnestly look forward to a Stronger Delta as you fully kick start your second tenure. I pray God to grant you excellence health, greater wisdom and sufficient resources to fulfil your 2019 electioneering campaign promises, as encapsulated in the Stronger Delta Agenda from 2019 to May 29,/2023,” Oghenesivbe said.