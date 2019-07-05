Former British and Commonwealth Light heavy weight boxing champion, Peter Oboh has not stopped sending messages of support to his compatriot and former world heavy weight champion, Anthony Joshua who lost his WBO, IBF and WBC heavyweight belts to Andy Ruiz in America recently.

Oboh expressed confidence that Joshua who is training for a rematch with Ruiz, later this year could reclaim his belts, should he take the necessary steps.

In an earlier interview, Oboh had suggested that Joshua should engage the services of a high profile trainer, preferably an American, who would bring him up-to-date, in terms of tactics and techniques.

“It is quite instructive that he engages one now, as he prepares for the make or break rematch with Ruiz,” Oboh said, adding, “even with the American, Joshua has to retain his childhood and long-time trainer, coach Rob McCracken.”

In the aftermath of Joshua’s surprise loss to Ruiz, there were calls on the former champion to sack his trainer. But Oboh is saying the manager could stay and work with his envisaged American trainer.

Said he, “for such collusion training system to work and to avert internal and/or external sabotage in his camp, Joshua, his manager, who is also his promoter Eddie Hearns and trainer McCracken should seat on a round table and agree on how to bring in the American in order to re-position his career.”

Oboh said Joshua should also learn to be generous because it has a spiritual undertone. “He should lavish his trainers and members of his team with higher wages. Generosity is one of the secrets to success. Good workers, most times, are expensive to retain,” Oboh counseled.

Joshua has less than six months for his rematch against Andy Ruiz