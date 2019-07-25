Obi congratulates new British PM, lists lessons for Nigeria in UK election

The vice presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Mr. Peter Obi, has expressed happiness over the emergence of Boris Johnson as the leader of the Conservative Party in Britain, saying it was a happy climax to what appeared to be a major leadership issue, with a lesson that contestants should sort out their problems without resorting to something unpleasant.

Obi said this yesterday, while speaking with newsmen, who pointed out his friendship with the new United Kingdom, UK, Prime Minister at the local wing of Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport, Abuja.

Describing Boris as Afrocentric, Obi said he had followed his activities as a Mayor of London and was impressed by his pragmatism, his love for justice and his interest in Africa and African affairs.

He expressed optimism that with his emergence, the contentious Brexit, would be given the required attention.

Obi also expressed his optimism that more attention would be given to issues affecting Africa.

His words: “At occasions when I have had to raise the question about Africa, especially Nigeria, Mr. Johnson had responded with empathy, though with a tinge of cautious optimism borne out of our inability to get our politics right in many African countries. I wish he would treat us with understanding.”

Expressing hope that the election of Boris Johnson will strengthen the relationship between Britain and Africa, especially Nigeria, Obi said it was another opportunity for Nigeria and Britain to pursue deeper mutual collaboration and respect.

On the manner the election was conducted, Obi said Nigeria had a lot to learn in that respect, including the futility of trying to impose oneself on the people even when one was rejected, thus making the country lose a lot of money on needless litigations.

Vanguard