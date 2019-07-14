Obaseki salutes ThisDay Publisher, Nduka Obaigbena at 60

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has congratulated the publisher of Thisday Newspapers and owner of Arise Television Limited, Prince Nduka Obaigbena, who marks his 60th birthday on Sunday, July 14.

In a statement, the governor noted: “On behalf of the Government and people of Edo State, I congratulate veteran journalist and publisher, Prince Nduka Obaigbena, who clocks 60 on July 14. He has contributed immensely to the development of the country through innovations in journalism and his enterprising spirit, which have distinguished him among his peers in the profession.”

He said Obaigbena’s commitment to the tenets of a free society and accountability are underscored by the success and influence of his media enterprise, noting, “I celebrate you and all that you have accomplished in the journalism profession.

“I join others to celebrate your commitment to a free society and holding government accountable to the people, with your platforms. You have continued to blaze the trail in the profession despite several challenges, and your innovations have come to define some of the fine points of journalism today. We wish you many more years.”

“We pray that you continue to inspire the new generation of journalists to serve our fatherland, deepen the culture of probity and create an enlightened society. I salute your achievements and pray that you enjoy many more years of good health and prosperity,” Obaseki added.

Vanguard