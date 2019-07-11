Obaseki mourns Abdullahi, as former old Bendel gov, dies at 80

The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has mourned the death of Vice Admiral (retd.) Husaini Abdullahi, former Military Governor of old Bendel State, who died on Wednesday in Abuja, at age 80.

In a statement, the governor described Abdullahi who served as Governor of old Bendel State from March 1976 to July 1978, as a fine naval officer and elder statesman, who contributed to the development of present-day Edo State (part of the old Bendel State) and Nigeria in general.

According to him, “I am deeply saddened by the news of the passing of former Military Governor of Old Bendel State, Vice Admiral (retd.) Husaini Abdullahi, who passed on to glory on Wednesday in Abuja. He was a gallant soldier and a businessman, who made huge impact in business after his retirement.”

The governor extended his condolences to his family, the Nigerian Navy, the Nasarawa State Government and the people of Doma, his local government in Nasarawa State.

He said, “My sincere condolences go to his family and I pray that God grants them the fortitude to bear this loss. I also condole with the Nigerian Navy and the Government of Nasarawa State on the loss of a noble patriot and son.

The governor added that Abdullahi’s counsel to the younger generation of Nigerian leaders would be missed while praying that God grants him eternal rest.

