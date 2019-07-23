Obaseki inspects newly-built Hajj Camp, tasks pilgrims to pray for peaceful coexistence

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has tasked Muslim pilgrims participating in the 2019 hajj in the holy land, Mecca, to pray for peaceful coexistence among Nigerians.

The governor, who made the call while inspecting the newly-built Hajj Camp in Benin City, urged the pilgrims to pray for peace in Nigeria.

He said, “I call on pilgrims to pray for our people in Edo State, pray for Nigeria and our President, as all the security challenges we experience in the country now will not destabilise the nation.”

He urged the pilgrims to continue to pray for his administration, adding that some persons who are not happy with the developmental strides recorded by his administration over the past two years, are threatening the peace being enjoyed in the state.

“Since I became the governor, I have ensured that I visit you to ask for your prayers for this government. I have no fear that God owns this administration,” the governor noted.

On the construction of Hajj camp by the state government, Obaseki said while growing up he was made to understand that Edo people are one and as a governor he would not discriminate against anyone on the basis of their religious persuasion.

He said, “Two years ago, you told me you wanted to improve the Hajj Camp and I listened to you. With the support of the Chairman of Edo State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, we started work and look at the outcome of this project in this Hajj Camp today.”

He urged the State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board to put a plan in place which will allow Muslim faithful contribute towards self-sponsorship to the holy land.

The Chairman of Edo State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Sheikh Ibrahim Oyarekhua, expressed appreciation to the governor for the developmental projects across the state including the construction of the Edo State Hajj Camp, which he described as the first government project in the camp for over 50 years.

He noted, “We commend you for the development in Edo State in the area of agriculture, roads, schools and even helping us to build this beautiful Hajj Camp. We assure you of our prayers daily to ensure you succeed despite the ongoing distractions to pull your administration down.”

The Amiru Hajj and the Enogie of Ewu, His Royal Highness, Abdurasak Ojiefo III, assured the Governor that the 2019 pilgrims will be of good conduct and will not bring shame to the state, adding, “We will continue to support you in all you do as you have been a Governor to all.”

The Chief Imam of Benin, Sheikh Abdulfatai Enabulele, said Governor Obaseki will rule the state for eight years as he urged all Muslims to continue to pray for the governor for God to touch the hearts of his distractors.

Former Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Kabiru Adjoto, commended the governor for the Hajj building, noting that it has endeared the government to the hearts of Muslim faithful in the state.

