Obaseki distances self, govt from Obaseki Volunteer Movement

The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has distanced himself and the state government from the activities of a group known as Obaseki Volunteer Movement (OVM), cautioning anyone who deals with the organisation to be aware that the group is acting on its own accord and is independent of the Edo State Government.

In a statement by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, Obaseki cautioned on the activities of the group, pointing out that a forthcoming event tagged ‘Unveiling of Governor Godwin Obaseki Milestones’ does not in anyway have the backing of the governor or the state government.

Crusoe said, “Our attention has been drawn to the activities of the OVM and we want to state categorically that the governor in person or his government has nothing to do with the organisation.

Vanguard