Insecurity: PDP chides Buhari over alleged insensitive comments

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA- The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Wednesday faulted President Muhammadu Buhari’s description of the gruesome killings, bloodletting, violence and widespread kidnapping in various parts of our country as “isolated” cases.

The party in a statement issued by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan on Wednesday described the remark as unfortunate, adding that it gave the President away as a leader who cares not about the pain and anguish of Nigerians in the past few years.

The statement read: “The PDP notes that such underplay of serious security situation, particularly at this time that many communities and families in Nigeria are hurting and looking up to leaders for comfort and assurances, is a direct spat on the graves of the victims and assault on the sensibility of compatriots.

“Do President Buhari and the leaders of his party, the All Progressives Congress, APC, know the excruciating pain of orphans and widows in various parts of our nation, who daily live in anguish over the death of their breadwinners in the hands of marauders, bandits and insurgents?

“Do the President and the APC know the torment of families whose loved ones are languishing in kidnappers’ dens; or the pain of parents whose promising sons and daughters never returned, but cut in their prime by killers?

“Do the President and APC leaders know the terror of travelling on our roads and the torture of falling into the hands of kidnappers and bandits?”

It expressed worry that while the nation mourns, “leaders sit in their comfort and safety to make insensitive comments.”

The party therefore called on President Buhari to intensify effort in keeping the nation and her citizens save and secured wherever they are in the country.

