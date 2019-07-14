Obaigbena changed the face of journalism in Nigeria – Lawan

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA – PRESIDENT of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, Sunday described the publisher of Thisday newspapers and President of Newspaper Proprietors of Nigeria, NPAN, Nduka Obaigbena as one Nigerian who changed the face of Journalism.

In statement Sunday by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mohammed Isa, Lawan who congratulated Obaigbena on the occasion of his 60th birthday anniversary, noted his contributions in uplifting the profession of journalism in the country.

The President of the Senate said that it was significant that in spite of the challenges confronting the media industry which saw to the collapse of many newspapers, Thisday has continued to rise to enviable height.

Lawan said, “This has demonstrated your ability to deploy your administrative, managerial and professional acumen to navigate a difficult business and professional terrain to succeed.

“As journalist, columnist and publisher you have no doubt made your impact to the growth and development to journalism profession in Nigeria and beyond.”

Vanguard