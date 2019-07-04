Oba of Benin seeks Buhari’s intervention in Obaseki, Oshiomhole feud

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

The Oba of Benin, Omo N’Oba N’ Edo, Ewuare II, has told President Muhammadu Buhari to quickly intervene in the feud between Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State and National Chairman of All Progressives Congress, APC, Mr Adams Oshiomhole.

The Oba of Benin, who led members of the Edo State Council of Traditional Rulers and Chiefs to pay a courtesy visit on President Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, yesterday, also demanded two ministerial slots from the president because Edo State is the only APC state in the South-South.

In an address at the meeting, which was held behind a closed door, the Oba said: “Mr President, we as traditional rulers in Edo State, are concerned about the crisis between Oshiomhole, APC National Chairman and Governor Obaseki of Edo State, and Edo State House of Assembly.

“If this crisis is not resolved now with immediate effect, it may jeopardise the progress of the state. On behalf of the good people of Edo State, we kindly appeal to Mr President to use your good offices to intervene and stop this crisis.”

On the demand for two ministerial slots, he said: “We pray to Almighty God to help you put in place a formidable team of men and women of proven integrity that will join you to take this nation to the next level.

“Considering that Edo State is the only APC state in the South-South, may we crave Mr President’s indulgence to have two ministerial slots in the yet to be constituted Federal Executive Council.”