NYPF to Senate: Take disciplinary action against Sen Abbo or face our wrath

By Esther Onyegbula

…Wants travel ban on erring public officers

The Chairman of Nigerian Young Professionals Forum, NYPF, Mr. Moses Siasia, has called the Senate to immediately take a disciplinary action against Senator Elisha Abbo for attacking a woman, saying the organisation would escalate the matter if the Senate fails to do so.

He also called on the international community to issue a travel ban on any public official, who violates human rights and undermines democratic values.

Siasia, whose organisation was also at the forefront of the advocacy for the passage of the Not too Young to Run Bill into law, said the senator’s action did not represent the character of young Nigerian leaders.

He disclosed these in an exclusive chat with Vanguard.

His words: “Speaking from the standpoint of an organization that has been in the forefront of calls for the inclusion of young people in governance, we are saying that this act by this senator does not represent the collective interest of young minds in Nigeria, who want to contribute their quota to the process of governance.

“I condemn it in its entirety and I am calling on all stakeholders to do the same. As Nigerian Young Professionals Forum, we call on the Senate President, Sen Ahmed Lawan to take a disciplinary action on the senator.

“ We would work with the international community to see how they can place travel ban on any public officer found committing such an act. We are also calling on them to place a travel ban on him. Any public officer that violates human rights and undermine democratic values should be banned. This is the only way we can bring them to their sense,

“It is important to build the capacity of young people before they get into office, is very important. I don’t think that this senator who acted in such a manner had some level of quality parental training. If he had such training he would not have acted in that manner. It is a shameful act. The Senate should set an example with him, if not, we would escalate the issue to a level where the world would be aware of it.

“I think the Senator was operating on some substance at the time he acted in that manner.’’