NYCN to FG: Commence dialogue with Shiite

The National Youth Council of Nigerian, NYCN, has called on the Federal Government to have dialogue with the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, IMN, to avoid further bloodshed.

The organisation in a statement by its President, Bello Bala Shagari, said the recent clashes between the IMN, also known as Shiite, and the government, call for great concern.

His words:”We want to express our concern regarding the strained relationship between the Government and the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (Shiites) following the detention of their leader Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky.

“The recent clashes between the security agencies and the protesting Zakzaky followers calls for security concern in the country. It has recorded scores of injuries, deaths and destruction of properties from both sides. We are afraid that the protest may grow beyond what it is today. Unfortunately, most of the protesters are young people who could have been engaged in other productive activities.

We believe that it is best for the government to open dialogue with the supporters of Sheikh Zakzaky in order to bring the confrontations to a peaceful end.

“Even though we are aware that the government has its own reason for keeping Sheikh Zakzaky in detention, it will be proper to have a dialogue with his supporters to reach a compromise where all parties will be satisfied.

“The Nigerian Youth don’t want the escalation of grievances that may give excuses for terrorizing ordinary Nigerians and become detrimental to our future. Nigeria has had enough of terrorism and violence.

“We therefore appeal to His Excellency President Muhammadu Buhari in his wisdom to take a decisive action on the matter in the best interest of all Nigerians to have a smooth and peaceful running of our affairs in the next level.

“We wish we didn’t have to talk about it, but our desire for a peaceful and prosperous Nigeria has forced us to do so.”

Vanguard