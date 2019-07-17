Nulge tells Obaseki to use paris club refund for councils’ salaries

By Gabriel Enogholase

Edo State branch of the Nigeria Union of Local Governor Employees, NULGE, has appealed to Governor Godwin Obaseki to use the current tranche of Paris Club to offset the salary arrears owed deserving workers of the unified local government service in the state.

NULGE, in a communique at the end of its State Executive meeting in Benin City, yesterday by Mr Gideon Akpata ( State President) and Mr Ikiba Ronami (Acting State Secretary), listed the affected local governments that are still being owed backlog of salaries to include, Etsako West, Esan West, Esan North – East, Uhunmwonde, Orhionmwon, Oredo and Egor.

The union, however, commended the governor for dissolving the State Local Service Commission, saying “The outgone members of the commission were redundant which resulted to a backlog of promotions and concomitant effect of stagnation and frustration within the unified local government service.

“Most distressing is the fact that some of our members who are due for promotion are retiring without getting their well-deserved promotion.

“Therefore, the Sec – in -Session humbly request the governor to kindly reconstitute the Local Government Service Commission with men of impeccable character and not those who will turn the commission to harvest bazaar to avoid the pitfalls of the past,” the communiqué said.

They condemned some of their members aided by external influences who have been threatening the lives of its executive members in some of the councils saying that their actions were an assault on the constitution of the union.

Vanguard