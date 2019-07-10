NSN endorses Chivita 100% Fruit Juice

The Nutritional Society of Nigeria has endorsed the consumption of Chivita 100% fruit juice, a product from the stable of Chi Limited.

The Publicity Secretary of the Nutritional Society of Nigeria, Olusola Malomo made the endorsement when she said: “I advise that Nigerians and especially religious adherents to explore the nutritional and health benefits of 100% fruit juice to recover lost nutrients especially during long period of fasting.

Malomo gave the advice in the first series of his engagement on the health and nutritional benefits of 100% fruit juice, a monthly educative programme sponsored by Chi Limited, the parent company of Chivita, as part of its ‘no-added sugar’ campaign.

According to the sponsor, the engagement, which kicked off last year, is aimed at sharing unbiased information on the benefits of 100% fruit juice and support independent efforts by experts such as scientist, nutritionist, and dieticians to show how 100% fruit juice contributes to the health and well-being of consumers.