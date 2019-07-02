NSE reveals biannual review of market indices

By Peter Egwuatu

The Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, has restructured the composition of its indices which saw Custodian Investment Plc joining the NSE 30 Index, while Dangote Flour Mills Plc exited.

Dangote Flour Mills Plc also exited the NSE Consumer Goods index, while MCNICHOLS Plc joined the index.

On the NSE Insurance Index, Veritas Kapital Assurance Plc exited the Index while SUNU Assurances Nigeria Plc joined.

On NSE Industrial Index, NOTORE Chemical Industries Plc joined the Index while First Aluminium Plc exited.

In the NSE Lotus Islamic Index, Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc joined the Index while Total Nigeria Plc exited.

VANGUARD